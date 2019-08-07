Donegal Half Marathon organisers appeal for volunteers

With eleven days to go to the 2019 Donegal Half Marathon, the organisers of the annual event are appealing for volunteers to help out on the day.

“A lot of planning has gone into this year’s Donegal Half Marathon and we are always looking for people to come on board and help out on the day,” commented race director, Brendan McDaid.

“The Donegal Half Marathon is a great community event and we are hoping that once again people will lend their support on Sunday next, August 18th. John Curran, Donegal Volunteer Centre Manager, is coordinating the volunteer aspect of the Donegal Half Marathon and those interested in helping out can contact John on 07491-26740,” he added.

Sunday week will see the sixth staging of the Donegal Half Marathon which is being held in association with the Kernan’s Retail Group.