We just want to keep Derry’s history in the Cup going – Parkhouse

Derry City are one game away from retaining the EA Sports Cup and winning the trophy for the 12th time.

They defeated Waterford 4-2 after extra-time last night in their Semi-Final at the Brandywell, with David Parkhouse continuing his great run of form; scoring all 4 of the Candystripes’ goals.

Derry went behind in the 24th minute but Parkhouse brought them back level on the stroke of half-time. The second half saw Derry take the lead on 70 minutes before Waterford equalised 6 minutes from time.

Parkhouse then scored two more in extra-time to give Derry the win.

After the match, Martin Holmes spoke with Derry assistant boss Kevin Deery…

Martin also spoke with Derry goalscorer David Parkhouse, who now has 7 goals in the last 3 games…