Richard Kerr’s fantastic season continues

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr had another superb weekend at the 7th Round of the (BSB) British Superbike championships at Thruxton.

Kerr, who competes in the highly competitive Supersport class, showed once again he can run with the top riders after securing a career best 5th place on Sunday.

Richard qualified in 7th place on Saturday just over a second off championship leader and quickest rider in qualifying Dubliner jack Kennedy and 0.1 second behind Northwest 200 Record breaker Alastair Seeley.

Kerr’s average lap speed was just shy of 110 mph on what is the fastest circuit in the UK.

Richard lined up on the 3rd row of the grid for Saturdays Sprint race and was confident of running with the front group but unfortunately the machine developed a fuel pump problem and the luckless Kerr was losing between 5-10 mph on the fastest parts of the track and couldn’t stay with the leading group but still managed a 10th place finish overall and 9th in the Supersport class as well as more valuable championship points.

The team soon found the fault and got the bike sorted for Sunday’s feature race

Richard still managed to set the 8th quickest lap in race 1 and lined up on row 3 and this time was able to stay with a group battling for the podium.

Richard finished in 7th overall and 5th position in his class and just under 4 seconds from 2nd position and finished ahead of Alastair Seeley and this year’s Supersport winner at both the Northwest 200 and Isle of Man TT races Lee Johnson.

A super result for the young Kilmacrennan man in only his second year in the class and he also pulled clear of 6th place rider in the championship and closed the gap to 4th now to just 5 points behind with 5 Rounds to go.

The consistency of Kerr has been remarkable as he and Kennedy’s team mate Brad Jones who lies in second position in the series are the only riders to score points at every race this season, a testament not only to Richard’s performances but also the team for preparing the bike each weekend.

Richard and the team are looking forward to the next round of the series at Caldwell Park and hopes to build on what has been a fantastic season so far.

Richard again would like to thank his dad and all his sponsors for their continued support this year.