The Donegal GRA Spokesperson claims money allocated for the force’s transport budget will be used to part cover Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland.

Its estimated that security for the US President’s trip in June came at a cost of €11 million.

Brendan O’Connor says as a result of much needed funding for extra Garda vehicles being redirected to cover President Trump’s visit, people in Donegal will be forced to accept a reduced Garda service: