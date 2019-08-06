Next phase of works on Pearse Road/Oldtown Road gets underway today

The next phase of roadworks by Irish Water on the Pearse Road/Oldtown Road in Letterkenny will commence today.

The works are due to last for approximately four weeks.

Gardai are advising motorists to expect slight delays in traffic flow for the duration of works and are urging all drivers to obey all directions given by the Traffic Management staff and Gardaí.

The works to be carried out during this phase will be mainly in the area of the mini roundabout at Old Dunnes stores, Letterkenny.

Traffic will be restricted to a one way system in that area and will be managed by four sets of traffic lights.

Traffic lights will be in place on the Pearse Road as well as the Oldtown Road to facilitate traffic coming from Glenties direction.

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Oldtown/ Rockhill will be facilitated by traffic lights in the area of Oldtown Bridge.

Traffic lights will also be in operation at the Old Dunnes Stores.

Gardai say they will be monitoring the area and any breaches of Road traffic legislation/non compliance with the traffic light system will be dealt with accordingly.