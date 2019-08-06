Luke Ming Flanagan lends his support to beef farmers

Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan has voiced his support for farmers as the beef plan protest enters its second week.

Farmers in Donegal have joined with hundreds nationally in protesting outside meat processing facilities.

For the ninth day in a row, farmers are picketing outside processing facilities across the country, as they campaign for a better price for their animals.

Luke Ming Flanagan is calling on Minister Michael Creed to intervene.

He says there needs to be an urgent review to ensure the primary producer is protected: