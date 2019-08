Carleigh Irving of Illies Golden Gloves is guaranteed a bronze medal at the European Schoolboys/ Schoolgirls Championships which are taking place in Tblisi.

Irving defeated Turkey’s Pinar Ozkan of Turkey 4-1 in their 46kg quarter-final bout earlier on today.

Next up for her will be a semi-final bout on Friday evening where she will face either Madison Clarkson of Scotland or England’s Jessica Keeton. They box this afternoon.