Gardai in Donegal investigating weekend break ins

Gardai in Donegal are appealing for information following a number of break ins and thefts in the county.

On Sunday last, two properties were broken into in the Glencar Manor area while the occupants were taking part in an annual community clean-up.

Entry was gained to the property through a back door before the thieves made off with four phones, a quantity of cash and a number of packets of cigarettes.

Meanwhile, on the same date in the Colehill area of Newtowncunningham, a number of people broke into a house.

Upon a neighbour contacting Gardai, an armed response unit which was attending a nearby incident attended the scene and two people were arrested.

However, Gardai are still trying to locate another two people who they also believe to have been involved.

Falcarragh based Garda, Niall Maguire, is urging anyone who may have any information relating to either incident to come forward: