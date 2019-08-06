Finn Harps U15s finish fourth at Dublin Cup

The Finn Harps U15 Development Squad finished fourth at the Dublin Cup at the weekend. The Harps boys recorded two Dublin Cup group wins at the AUL Complex in Clonshaugh, Dublin on Saturday. The Harps boys had a 1-0 victory over Finnish side Ekenas with Barry McGee getting the goal.

In the final group game the 15s won 3-1 against the Lisburn League from Northern Ireland where Josh Gallagher scored twice and Ruairi McLaughlin also found the back of the net.

On Friday the Harps boys had lost 2-0 to Shelbourne in a hard fought match where all their players were used.

They lost to St. Kevin’s Boys in the 3rd/4th place-off match on Sunday. But to finish fourth out of the 18 teams in their age-group is a super achievement for this young Harps side.

Finn Harps Secretary John Campbell who was with the squad in Dublin said it was a learning curve for the Harps boys. “The tournament provides invaluable experience for young players to develop and hopefully these players next stop now is to progress to the Finn Harps underage national league teams.

“On behalf of Finn Harps I would like to convey a big thanks to the coaches who have worked so hard with these players and to the players families who spent the last four days in Dublin giving such fantastic support A final word to all the players who were such great ambassadors for Finn Harps with their impeccable behaviour” Mr Campbell said.

There’s another tournament for the Finn Harps youth development academy this week with two teams participating in the Galway Cup.