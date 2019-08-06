Donegal Deputy hits out at planned cuts by the HSE

Its emerged that the HSE plans to make cuts in the areas of Disabilities, Older Persons and acute hospitals, in order to break even.

Documents received through a Freedom of Information request by Sinn Fein revealed that the Government plans to control spending by making cuts to essential services to control health spending and staffing levels in response to recent overruns.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty claims monthly reports outlining what the saving measures are were not released under the FOI request.

He’s now calling on the Government to release the documents immediately in the interests of the public: