Local rider Mitchell McLaughlin has signed a continental team contract for next year.

The Drumken native will leaving Four Masters to join Zappi Racing, moving to the team house in Calpe, Spain in January.

The team will be racing in the best UCI events in Europe taking in Belgium, Italy, France and Portugal.

Zappi will have a team in the U23 Giro D’Italia, a race that McLaughlin hopes to be a team member of.