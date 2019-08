The Beef Plan Movement is urging vets to refuse to work at meat factories – to effectively close them down.

For the ninth day in a row, hundreds of farmers will picket outside 19 processing facilities across the country today, including Donegal.

A protest began yesterday outside Foyle Meats in Carrigans.

Farmers say the protests will continue indefinitely, as they campaign for a better price for their animals.

Beef Plan’s David Whelehan says some vets are now supporting their campaign: