Police re currently examining a suspected firearm found on the Northland Road area of Derry.

The PSNI were alerted to the discovery at 1.15 pm afternoon.

A number of cordons are in place on the Branch Road at Buncrana Roundabout, Cosqhuin Road, Aileach Road and O’Naullian Crescent.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter said: “An examination of the object is underway, police have taken steps to ensure the safety of the public and we thank them for their patience at this time.”