Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he doesn’t regret fielding a completely different 15 from the one that beat Cork two weeks ago.

The Red Hand County lost to Dublin in Omagh by 1-16 to 13 points.

They will now play Kerry next Sunday in the All-Ireland semi-final, while the Boys in Blue will play Mayo on Saturday.

Speaking with Stephen Doyle, Mickey Harte says they wanted to have fresh players…