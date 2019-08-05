Irish Naval service involved in rescue operation off Fanad Head

The Irish Naval service assisted in a rescue operation off the coast of Donegal on Saturday.

LÉ Ciara responded to a PAN PAN distress call from a small craft with two people onboard, taking on water approximately 9 nautical miles north of Fanad Head.

The vessel was located and station maintained until Lough Swilly RNLI took it under tow.

Lough Swilly RNLI was launched at 4:55pm and towed the vessel before landing it at Buncrana pier with its crew safely.

LÉ Ciara was stood down and resumed Maritime Defence & Security Operations patrol.