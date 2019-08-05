Amount of businesses unprepared for no-deal Brexit ‘a worry’ – InterTradeIreland

The number of businesses unprepared for no-deal Brexit is “a worry” according to InterTradeIreland.

It’s latest all-Island Business Monitor shows the number of businesses expecting an increase in growth over the next 12 months is down to 2009 levels.

But only 11% of respondents say they have made any preparations in the event of a ‘no-deal ‘.

Aidan Gough, InterTradeIreland’s Designated Officer and Director of Strategy and Policy, says the disparity between businesses recognising Brexit as the key issue facing them and the number actually preparing for it remains a worry: