The Devenney View: Donegal’s Championship exit at Super 8s stage

Donegal’s 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship campaign came to an end yesterday as they finished third in Group 1 of the Super 8s.

Their 1-14 v 1-10 defeat to Mayo meant that Kerry and the Westerners will go through to the All-Ireland Semi-Finals where they will play Dublin and Tyrone.

Former Donegal star Brendan Devenney joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to look at yesterday’s game and Donegal’s championship as a whole, as well as looking at what they need to do to go further next year…