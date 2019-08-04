Donegal All-County League Results 04/08/19

Division 1
St Michael’s 1-16 V 2-06 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Bundoran 1-14 V 2-12 Glenswilly
St Eunan’s 1-16 V 0-15 Naomh Conaill
Gaoth Dobhair 2-13 V 1-10 Milford
Division 2
Termon 1-10 V 3-07 Dungloe – Friday
Buncrana 2-12 V 2-09 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Ardara 1-15 V 2-05 Termon
St Naul’s 4-07 V 1-07 Four Masters
Division 3
Burt 2-12 V 1-11 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Naomh Bríd 1-14 V 1-14 Red Hughs
Naomh Colmcille 2-10 V 1-11 Convoy
Downings 0-15 V 1-07 Naomh Ultan
Malin 3-16 V 3-16 Fanad Gaels
Division 4
Letterkenny Gaels 2-15 V 0-06 Carndonagh
Naomh Pádraig Lifford 3-07 V 2-12 Robert Emmets