Brigade picked up their second North West Senior Cup title in two years yesterday, defeating Glendermott by 310 runs at Eglinton.

It’s a mere formality that they will win the North West Premier Division, but they could win another 3 trophies this year if things go their way.

After yesterday’s win, Eamonn McLaughlin spoke with Brigade players Iftikhar Hussain and Jonny Thompson…

Eamonn also spoke with “Mr. Brigade” Bertie Faulkner…