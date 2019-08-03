Two Dublin Cup wins for Finn Harps U15s 

The Finn Harps U15s recorded two Dublin Cup group wins at the AUL Complex in Clonshaugh, Dublin today.

The Harps boys hada 1-0 victory over Finnish side Ekenas with Barry McGee getting the goal. In the final group game the Harps 15s won 3-1 against the Lisburn League from Northern Ireland where Josh Gallagher scored twice and Ruairi McLaughlin also found the back of the net.

Yesterday the Harps boys had lost 2-0 to Shelbourne in a hard fought match where all their players were used.

They will know the identity of their opponents in the knockout stages later this evening.