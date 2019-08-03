Some progress made on obtaining funding for Greencastle Harbour

Minister Joe Mc Hugh says the government is trying to source funding for developments at Greencastle Harbour, and some progress is being made.

Minister Mc Hugh was speaking as the second phase of a major €14 million development of Killybegs Harbour was confirmed.

Asked about Greencastle, he said the harbour doesn’t come under the control of the Department of Agriculture and the Marine, and so cannot be funded under the same programme as Killybegs.

Asked about the apparent abandonment of plans for improvement works at the Fisheries College there, Minister Mc Hugh said that’s under review, and a final decision is yet to be made: