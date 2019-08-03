Podium for Irwin at Czech Moto GP

Rhys Irwin had a third placed finish at the British Talent Cup at the Czech Republic Moto GP earlier today.

Irwin had qualified third which meant he started the race on the front row, despite being 18kg heavier than the next heaviest rider. It’s the first time the Irish tricolour has been flown at a MotoGP podium in over 50 years.

His older brother Caolan had a fantastic qualifying at Thruxton in the British SuperBike Championship on his 600 Kawasaki.

He also qualified on the front row of the grid.