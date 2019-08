Mayo brought a level of intensity and physicality that Donegal hadn’t experienced yet in their Super 8s clash on Saturday evening. That’s according to Donegal captain Michael Murphy.

The Westerners are into their 8th semi-final in 9 years following the 1-14 v 1-10 win over Donegal today.

Declan Bonner’s side just needed a draw to get through to the All-Ireland SFC Semi-Finals but Mayo were too strong on the day.

Murphy, who scored 1-04 against Mayo, spoke with Tom Comack in Castlebar…