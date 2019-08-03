Irish Water continues work on Gweedore Sewerage Scheme

Irish Water has commenced works at Ardnagappary East as part of the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme.

The utility working in partnership with Donegal County Council is currently developing a new sewerage scheme for the area.

As part of the initial phase of the project, Irish Water says it will be necessary to install approximately 2.5km of new wastewater network along Factory Road, the Lower Road and the link road connecting both.

The works are said to take approximately three months to complete and will be largely confined to public and private roads.

Traffic management measures and stop-go systems will be in place for the duration of works.

The Lower Ardnagappary Road will be closed for up to four weeks to facilitate a particular section of the installation works.

Temporary diversions will be in place.

In the coming weeks Irish Water will be carrying out external visual surveys of a number of properties along the route of the new wastewater network.

After works to install the new wastewater network have been completed, works inside private properties will be scheduled to connect these properties to the new wastewater network.