Donegal bow out of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at the Super 8s stage for the second year in a row following their 1-14 v 1-10 loss to Mayo in Castlebar on Saturday evening.

Declan Bonner’s men needed just a draw to go through but Mayo piled the pressure on Donegal and they were able to take the win.

Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne spoke after the final whistle…