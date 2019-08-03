Four projects in Donegal granted funding under Leader Programme

Four projects in Donegal have been granted funding under the Leader Programme.

The LEADER Rural Development Programme aims to improve the quality of life in rural areas and to encourage diversification of economic activity in rural area

€12,300 has been granted for a feasibility study on the development of Bruckless Railway Community Park and Playground on a 3 acre site beside the community centre.

Nearly €18,000 has been awarded to Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns to install a replica of the original gas Lamp onto the existing plinth in the Market Square.

Over €66,000 for Internal renovation of the Old School Community Centre in Kerrykeel

While just over €115,000 has been granted for Killybegs Sea Safari.

In a statement Donegal Minister Joe McHugh says that the investment is really significant and all the projects have an ambition to bring something to their communities and that is what Leader support is all about.