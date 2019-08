Donegal’s dreams of reaching an All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final for the first time since 2014 came to an end at McHale Park, Castlebar today.

They lost out to Mayo by 1-14 v 1-10 – with Donegal’s goal coming from the penalty spot. Michael Murphy scored his second penalty in as many games on his way to scoring 1-04.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner after the loss to Mayo…