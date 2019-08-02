You could see our confidence grow as the game progressed – Ollie Horgan on win over Bohs

Finn Harps hopes of playing Premier Division football next year had a boost on Friday night when they defeated Bohemians by a goal to nil.

Harry Ascroft scored the only goal of the game as Harps opened up a 6 point gap ahead of bottom side UCD – but the students do still have one game in hand.

It’s Harps third league win in a row, with all three of those coming via a 1-0 scoreline.

One of the best things from a Harps perspective is that two of those wins came over teams sitting in the Top 4 – Derry City and Bohemians.

After the match on Friday, Ollie Horgan spoke with Diarmaid Doherty…

Diarmaid also spoke with Harps goalscorer Harry Ascroft…