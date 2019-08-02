“Soldier F” to appear in court on September 18th

The former British paratrooper charged in respect of Bloody Sunday is due to appear at Derry Courthouse on September 18th for committal proceedings.

The soldier, known only as Lance Corporal “F” is to be prosecuted for Murder, Attempted Murder and Wounding With Intent.

Madden and Finucane Solicitors, who represent a number of the wounded and the families of those killed, say their clients have been formally notified of the date by a senior lawyer within the Public Prosecution

Service.

At this stage, they say it is not known if Lance Corporal “F” intends to challenge the prosecution evidence at Committal.

____________________

Statement in full –

Madden & Finucane represent the following victims in respect of whom Lance Corporal “F”

is to be prosecuted for Murder, Attempted Murder and Wounding With Intent: the family of

William McKinney (deceased), the family of Patsy O’Donnell (wounded, now deceased), Joe

Friel (wounded), Michael Quinn (wounded) and Joe Mahon (wounded). Lance Corporal F is

also charged with the murder of James Wray.

Ciaran Shiels, solicitor, this morning confirmed:

“Our clients have been formally notified by a senior lawyer within the Public Prosecution

Service that the Committal proceedings in respect of the prosecution of Lance Corporal “F”

now have a first listing date fixed for Wednesday 18th September 2019 at Bishop Street

Courthouse in Derry.

“Outstanding material that was required from the PSNI to finalise the court papers has now

been received by the PPS.

“We understand that those papers are now being finalised and will be served on the former

soldier’s defence lawyers.

“At this stage it is not known if Lance Corporal “F” intends to challenge the prosecution

evidence at Committal.

“We understand that there will be a further update from the PPS in this regard closer to the

hearing.

“We have been further advised that arrangements are in place to facilitate the attendance of

family members and victims by the NI court service.”