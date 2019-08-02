Mayo v Donegal LIVE on Highland

It’s crunch time in the Super 8’s for Donegal who play Mayo this Saturday in Castlebar, knowing win or draw will send them to the All Ireland semi finals.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne for the build up and full live Match commentary from 6pm – on air and online at highlandradio.com.

