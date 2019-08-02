Gardai in Donegal issue warning ahead of Mid Summer teenage disco

Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning ahead of a Mid Summer teenage disco due to be held in Letterkenny tonight.

They say they are aware that temptation and peer pressure is a huge part of teenage life but are urging all parents to discuss the dangers of alcohol and drugs with their children ahead of the event and ensure travel arrangements have been made.

Gardai are also asking parents and guardians to make sure teens only have enough money with them for purposes of travel, entry to the club and soft drinks.