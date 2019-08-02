Derry City move up to third with win over UCD – Declan Devine Reaction

Derry City now sit third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table thanks to their 3-1 win over UCD on Friday night in Belfield.

UCD took the lead on 31 minutes through Mark Dignam before Jamie McDonagh equalised for the Candystripes 4 minutes before the half-time whistle.

The second half saw Derry score twice – Conor Davis scored on 72 minutes before David Parkhouse found his finishing touch yet again to convert on 89 minutes.

Derry sit third on goal difference ahead of Bohemians, after the Gypsies lost to Finn Harps.

Candystripes boss Declan Devine spoke with Kevin McLaughlin after the win…