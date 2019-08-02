Condemnation after flags are ripped down from Lifford Bridge

There’s been condemnation of the removal of flags from Lifford Bridge last night after they were erected in preparation for a National Hunger Strike Commemoration in Lifford and Strabane on Sunday.

In a joint statement, Donegal Councillor Gary Doherty and Derry and Strabane Mayor Michaela Boyle say that the loyalists involved in ripping down and stealing a large number of Tricolours from Lifford Bridge in the early hours of this morning will fail in their attempt to disrupt preparations for the cross border parade which will take place as part of the commemoration.

Cllr Gary Doherty has been outlining what happened…………..