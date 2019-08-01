Plans to house refugee families in Donegal Town

Donegal County Council has confirmed that plans are underway to house a number of refugee families in Donegal Town.

To date, families have been resettled in Carndonagh, Ballybofey/Stranorlar, Letterkenny and Buncrana.

In a statement issued today, Donegal County Council say they continue to engage with the Irish Refugee Protection Programme and the Department of Justice and Equality in relation to the resettlement of families under the Refugee Protection Programme.

While there are plans to resettle families in the Donegal Town area, the local authority say details have not yet been confirmed.

The local Resettlement Inter-Agency Steering Group which is comprised of representatives from relevant public service providers has been working with the Irish Refugee Protection Programme to oversee the local resettlement and integration programme in Donegal and dedicated resources have been employed to facilitate the resettlement of these families.

Donegal County Council has acknowledged the support provided by all organisations and agencies involved in this process and especially the positive community response received to date.

They have requested that the families be given time and space to allow them to settle into their new life in Donegal.