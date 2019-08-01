Focus Ireland says homelessness policy must be reviewed

Focus Ireland says it’s time the Government reviews its policy on homelessness as not enough is being done to tackle the problem.

It has welcomed the small drop in the homeless figures for June, which saw 81 less people accessing emergency accommodation. In Donegal, latest figures show 22 adults in Emergency Accomodation, and 811 households on the Social Housing Waiting List.

Focus Ireland says overall homelessness figures have risen by 28 percent in the last two years.

Spokesperson, Roughan McNamara, says some homeless families have been reclassified, and that’s led to questions about the official figures………….