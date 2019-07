A new tourist kiosk is on the way to Newtowncunningham.

The hub will be situated in Kearans Eurospar car park, on the main Letterkenny – Derry road, and will create a platform for those seeking information on Inishowen and the wider Donegal area.

Construction has officially got underway with work expected to be complete later this year.

Councillor Paul Canning says a vast amount of data will be available once the service is up an running.

He says it’s an important initiative: