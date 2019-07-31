Harps U13s take on Portadown

The Finn Harps U13s play their final Super Cup NI group today against Portadown at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney (kick-off 12.00). Kevin McHugh’s boys have had a super tournament so far with two wins under their belt.

The Harps U13s turned on a second half goal fest to defeat Linfield 4-0 on Tuesday at the Ulster University Grounds in Colraine. Tiernan McGinty, Aaron McLaughlin, Shaunie Bradley and Shaun Patton were the scorers. On Monday it was a 1-0 win over Ballyclare Colts at the University Grounds thanks to a Liam Carlin goal.

Group winners go into Super Cup NI while there is also Globe, Vase and Bowl competitions for the sides that finish second, third and fourth.

In the other Group A game on Monday Linfield defeated Portadown 2-0 at The Warren in Portstewart. On Tuesday, Ballyclare defeated Portadown 3-1 in Casterock.

So the Harps U13s sit on four points while both Linfield and Ballyclare have two. Portadown are pointless at the bottom.