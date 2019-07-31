GAA Preview: It’s a 50/50 match between us and Mayo – Declan Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is expecting a ‘a real battle’ in McHale Park on Saturday evening when they go there to play Mayo as both sides look for a place in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

A draw will do Donegal while Mayo need to take the win, but the Donegal men know that they will have to bring their best as they take on the Connacht side.

Bonner revealed that he is hopeful of having a full squad to select from this weekend – with the exception of Eoghan Ban Gallagher who has been ruled out for the rest of the season and possibly Patrick McBrearty.

Over 10,000 Donegal fans are expected to make the trip to Castlebar on Saturday.

It was confirmed yesterday that Meath man David Gough has been appointed match referee.

The Donegal manager spoke with Tom Comack at the Donegal Press Conference on Monday evening…

