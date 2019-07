A Donegal man has been charged in Australia with dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm after two men were seriously injured in a weekend crash.

22-year-old Terence Wilkinson from Dunfanaghy, appeared in court after being arrested while on board a plane at Sydney Airport back to Dublin on Monday.

A second man is still being sought.

Sarah Navin is a reporter with Prime 7 in Sydney, earlier this morning, she spoke to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show………..