The County Donegal Heritage Week Event Guide is to be officially launched tomorrow.

The free, pocket-size booklet outlines 120 ‘Heritage Week’ events taking place in Donegal for National Heritage Week which runs from Saturday, August 17 to Sunday, August 25, 2019.

The guide will be launched by Cllr. Nicholas Crossan, Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council.

Heritage Officer with Donegal County Council Joseph Gallagher says copies will be widely available: