Decrease in number of patients awaiting beds in LUH ED during July

This month was the worst ever July for Emergency Department overcrowding.

The INMO say 9,439 patients at hospitals across the country were forced to wait without a bed, the highest ever figure recorded in July and up 33% compared to the same period last year.

However, figures from Letterkenny University Hospital show a decrease in the number of patients waiting on a bed at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

This month there were 398 people awaiting a bed in the hospital’s Emergency Department, a decrease of 11% compared to July 2018.