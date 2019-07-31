Concern for Donegal Garda Division as restructuring plans considered

The Donegal Garda Division will no longer be a standalone division if new proposals are given the green light.

Most local Garda divisions are set to double in size as part of a massive shake up of the organisation.

A new northern region, including Donegal, will stretch from Mayo to Louth and a new eastern region will run from Meath down to Waterford.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty believes that the restructuring plans could be cause for concern and will be writing directly to the Garda Commissioner on the matter: