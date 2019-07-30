We are hiring! Highland Radio is looking for a Sports Producer

Highland Radio is seeking applications for a producer to join our busy sports team.

The ideal candidate should have an interest in sport across the North West, be expected to retrieve and assemble stories while constructing scripts for on-air broadcast and online.

A strong knowledge of multi-media and social networks will be an advantage.

The position is for weekends (Saturday & Sunday) and presents an excellent opportunity for training and growth within the organisation.

Those wishing to apply should forward a CV to Highland Radio Sport, Pine Hill, Mountain Top, Letterkenny or via email to hr@highlandradio.com.