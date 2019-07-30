Strabane PSNI keen to speak to tractor driver involved in crash

Police in Strabane are keen to speak to the driver of a tractor involved in a crash on Friday evening last.

The collision between a Black Peugeot 206 and a green John Deere tractor towing a blue and yellow silage trailer occurred on the main A5 Victoria Road at the junction with the Cloughcor Road at around 5:45PM.

The driver of the tractor is described as being in his early 20s with brown hair and of skinny build.

Police say they are also keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage of it.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1561 of 26/07/2019.