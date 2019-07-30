PSNI warn of increase in scam calls

A senior PSNI officer is warning the public to be on their guard following a number of reports of scams in the Strabane and Derry areas.

In one case the scammer phoned a woman and claimed to be from her internet provider, telling her that someone had hacked her account.

The woman believing the call was genuine provided her bank card details, resulting in a sum of money being taken from her account

In another example, a man received calls claiming that money had been taken from his credit card without his approval. Luckily he recognised this as a scam and hung up on the caller.

Two e-mail scams were also reported.

Chief Inspector Bob Blemmings says that scammers will go to great lengths to trick people and take advantage of their vulnerability and good faith.

Inspector Blemmings is urging people to never disclose their bank details to anyone over the phone or on e-mail, no matter how convincing they may sound.

Anyone concerned or anyone who may have received a call of this kind are being urged report it to Action Fraud or call police on the non-emergency number 101.