A Midlands North West MEP is calling on the Government to outline how it will protect Irish citizens in Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Nearly a week after his appointment as British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has yet to speak to the Taoiseach – but official contact has been made between both sides.

Mr. Johnson says the UK will leave the EU on October 31st – with or without a deal.

Sinn Fein MEP Matt Carthy says the government must intensify its preparations…………