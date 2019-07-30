GAA Preview: Donegal will have to be switched on for the whole game – Caolan Ward

Donegal travel to McHale Park this Saturday evening in search of either a win or a draw to book their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals, while Mayo need a win to reach the last 4.

Declan Bonner’s men could still theoretically reach the Semi-Finals even if they lose to Mayo, but that would mean that Meath need to defeat Kerry and then it would turn to score difference, where Kerry are currently one point better than Donegal.

When Donegal line out against Mayo for their crunch tie, St. Eunan’s man Caolan Ward hopes to be in the starting 15.

He started in the draw with Kerry at Croke Park over a week ago he told Tom Comack that he feels that he has much more to give the team…

