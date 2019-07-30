Foyle PSNI investigate Barrs Lane arson attack

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack on a number of cars in Barrs Lane last night.

At around 11.55pm it was reported that two cars parked in the area had been set on fire. Two other cars parked beside them also caught fire.

Police and the fire service attended and the fire was extinguished, but all four cars were destroyed as a result of the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them at Strand Road.