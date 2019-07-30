First goal will be crucial – Ollie Horgan ahead of Bohs clash

Finn Harps host Bohemians on Friday night as they look to get their third Premier Division win in a row.

The Ballybofey side beat Derry City last time out and face a huge challenge in welcoming the third place side in the league to Finn Park.

Harps are currently 9th in the league table, three points ahead of UCD but the students do have a game in hand.

Raffaele Cretaro, who played his 500th game last week, will be unavailable for Ollie Horgan’s side due to him picking up his fifth yellow card – a decision that the Finn Harps boss deems to be incorrect. Nathan Boyle and Caolan McAleer are also out for Friday’s game.

Horgan told Chris Ashmore at the Finn Harps Press Conference on Tuesday evening that they face an uphill battle on Friday and they’ll need the supporters to come out and get behind them…