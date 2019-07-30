FAI Cup first round fixture schedule confirmed

All dates, kick-off times and locations have now been confirmed for the first round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup first round which will take place across Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11.

The North West’s Premier Division teams are in action on Friday the 9th of August when Finn Harps travel to Tallaght to take on Shamrock Rovers at 8pm while Derry City host Wexford at the Brandywell at 7.45pm.

On Saturday Glengad United travel to Tipperary yet again as they face St. Michael’s at Cooke Park, with kick-off at 3pm.

Letterkenny Rovers are in action on Sunday when they face UCD at the UCD Bowl. 2pm is the scheduled kick-off time for that tie.

Friday, August 9

Cobh Wanderers v Limerick, St. Colman’s Park, 7pm

Bohemians v Shelbourne, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

Cabinteely v Cork City, Stradbrook, 7.45pm

Derry City v Wexford, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 7.45pm

Drogheda United v Avondale United, United Park, 7.45pm

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers, Richmond Park, 7.45pm

Glebe North v Sligo Rovers, Market Green, Balbriggan 7.45pm

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

Saturday, August 10

St. Michael’s v Glengad United, Cooke Park, 3pm

Crumlin United v Malahide United, CBS Captains Road, Crumlin, 6pm

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk, St. Colman’s Park, 7pm

Longford Town v Athlone Town, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm

Sunday, August 11

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney, Celbridge Football Park, 11am

Collinstown v Galway United, Home Farm FC, Whitehall, 2pm

U.C.D. v Letterkenny Rovers, UCD Bowl, 2pm

Maynooth University Town v Waterford, Rathcoffey Road, Maynooth, 3pm